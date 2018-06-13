|
Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour
06-13-2018
.
As Evanescence and acclaimed violinist Lindsey Stirling gear up to launch their North American coheadlining summer tour, they have released a music video for their collaboration "Hi-Lo".
The track features a violin solo by Stirling and features Evanescence backed by orchestra. The video was directed by P.R. Brown and features footage from the Synthesis tour. Watch it here
Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling will be kicking off their coheadlining tour on July 6th in Kansas City, MO at the Starlight Theatre. The trek will be wrapping up on September 8th in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.
Evanescence And Lindsey Stirling Tour Dates:
Friday, July 06, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Saturday, July 07, 2018 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Monday, July 09, 2018 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - Chicago, IL+ - Ravinia Festival
Thursday, July 12, 2018 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Saturday, July 14, 2018 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Friday, July 20, 2018 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, July 21, 2018 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tuesday, July 24, 2018 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, July 27, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Saturday, July 28, 2018 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Friday, August 10, 2018 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, August 11, 2018 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tuesday, August 14, 2018 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 - Atlanta, GA - State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Friday, August 17, 2018 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 18, 2018 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Monday, August 20, 2018 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Friday, August 24, 2018 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
Saturday, August 25, 2018 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Friday, August 31, 2018 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 01, 2018 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater
Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, September 07, 2018 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 08, 2018 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater