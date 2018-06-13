Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

The track features a violin solo by Stirling and features Evanescence backed by orchestra. The video was directed by P.R. Brown and features footage from the Synthesis tour. Watch it here

Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling will be kicking off their coheadlining tour on July 6th in Kansas City, MO at the Starlight Theatre. The trek will be wrapping up on September 8th in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.

Evanescence And Lindsey Stirling Tour Dates:

Friday, July 06, 2018 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Saturday, July 07, 2018 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Monday, July 09, 2018 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - Chicago, IL+ - Ravinia Festival

Thursday, July 12, 2018 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Saturday, July 14, 2018 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Wednesday, July 18, 2018 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Friday, July 20, 2018 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, July 21, 2018 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tuesday, July 24, 2018 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Wednesday, July 25, 2018 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, July 27, 2018 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Saturday, July 28, 2018 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Friday, August 10, 2018 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, August 11, 2018 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, August 14, 2018 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 - Atlanta, GA - State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Friday, August 17, 2018 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Monday, August 20, 2018 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Friday, August 24, 2018 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

Saturday, August 25, 2018 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Friday, August 31, 2018 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 01, 2018 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, September 07, 2018 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 08, 2018 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater