Fleetwood Mac Added To iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup
06-12-2018
.
Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac has been added to the lineup for their year's iHeartRadio Music Festival which will be taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21st and 22nd.

They will join the lineup that will include Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Panic! At The Disco, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd, Logic and more

Stevie Nicks had this to say, "It is an honor to be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival for our very first time. The beauty of an event like this is that it is a true representation of the power of radio. It's an opportunity for artists across all genres to share one stage and what we all love most - music!"

