News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again
06-12-2018
.
Journey

Journey's Jonathan Cain was recently asked if he thinks that former frontman Steve Perry would ever perform with the band again and the keyboardist said that it was up to their ex-singer, but also said that he hopes Perry continues to make music whether with Journey or not.

Cain was asked the question during a chat with Q103 in Albany and responded, "I don't know. You'd have to ask Steve on that. I really don't know.

"I was surprised he didn't show up at soundcheck at the [Rock] Hall Of Fame. I thought for sure... I kept looking in the wings to see if he was going to surprise us, but he didn't - he declined.

"I respect him and his private life, and he's been so gracious in all the sync licenses. He stays involved in keeping the brand as excellent as it can be, so he's cooperating and helping our brand and business by approving and really looking at everything that comes down the pike, so I thank him for that.

"He's a classy guy. He showed it at the Hall Of Fame. He looked happy, healthy. I hope he continues to make music and sing, because that's what he was blessed to do."

Journey MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Journey T-shirts and Posters

More Journey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Journey's Cain and Schon Settled Their Differences Following Feud

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Video From Def Leppard and Journey Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Journey Star Says They Have Ideas For New Music

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

Journey's Jonathan Cain Announces New Album

Journey Star Had An Answer To Don Henley Hit

Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind- Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again- Fleetwood Mac Added To Music Festival- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68- Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album- Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival- Ghost Almost Top Album Chart- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Fleetwood Mac Added To iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Colosseum's Jon Hiseman Dead At 73

Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

Singled Out: Cosmonaut Radio's Fly Away

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video

Ghost Announce North American Fall Tour

Anthrax Working On More Aggressive New Album

Monster Truck Release New Video Featuring Dee Snider

Led Zeppelin Preview Official 50th Anniversary Book

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin Teaming For Tour

Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show

Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.