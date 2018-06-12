News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest's Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind
06-12-2018
Ghost

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed in a new interview that he and Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge recently discussed some "collaborative opportunities".

Halford told the Phoenix New Times, "I was in the dressing room with Tobias from Ghost, and we talked about collaborative opportunities.

"It's fun for musicians to step into each other's world. It's like different football teams - it's the same game but a different play. I'm just very curious to see where my voice can fit in."

