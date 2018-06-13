Ozzy Osbourne Leads The Final Night Of The Download Festival

06-13-2018

.

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne headlined the third and final night of the Download Festival at Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK on June 10, and video from the event is streaming online.



The rocker's 15-song set mixed Black Sabbath classics with solo hits, opening with the title track to 1983's "Bark At The Moon" before delivering a pair of songs from his 1980 solo debut, "Mr. Crowley" and "I Don't Know."



Alongside a lineup that included guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman, Osbourne rocked three Black Sabbath tracks during the show: "Fairies Wear Boots", "War Pigs" and the finale of "Paranoid."



The singer topped a bill that included Marilyn Manson, Shinedown and Black Veil Brides, among others. "Thank you Download Festival," posted Ozzy on social media after the show. "I hope you had a great time, I know I did." Watch video from Ozzy's set here.