|
Senses Fail Go Behind The Scenes Of 'If There Is Light'
.
Senses Fail have released a brand two part new documentary via Billboard.com that takes fans behind the scenes of the making of their latest album, "If There Is Light". Frontman Buddy Nielsen had this to say, "This record was a very personal experience for myself and my family, as the recording process happened directly after the birth of my daughter. Most of the record reflects on what it was like to deal with the complications associated with my wife's birth.
Frontman Buddy Nielsen had this to say, "This record was a very personal experience for myself and my family, as the recording process happened directly after the birth of my daughter. Most of the record reflects on what it was like to deal with the complications associated with my wife's birth.