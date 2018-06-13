News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Senses Fail Go Behind The Scenes Of 'If There Is Light'
06-13-2018
.
Senses Fail

Senses Fail have released a brand two part new documentary via Billboard.com that takes fans behind the scenes of the making of their latest album, "If There Is Light".

Frontman Buddy Nielsen had this to say, "This record was a very personal experience for myself and my family, as the recording process happened directly after the birth of my daughter. Most of the record reflects on what it was like to deal with the complications associated with my wife's birth.

He continues: "We were fortunate to have our friend there to document the birthing process and show what a natural birth can be like. One of the most important things in this small documentary is to counter the idea portrayed in the movies of how birth works. Even with the complications that we had the process was beautiful and intimate and some of the most connected times I've had as a human. We are happy to share our experience in birth and music and invite the world in to see how art and life are made." Watch the documentary here.

Senses Fail MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Senses Fail T-shirts and Posters

More Senses Fail News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Senses Fail Go Behind The Scenes Of 'If There Is Light'

Senses Fail, Reggie and the Full Effect Announce Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind- Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again- Fleetwood Mac Added To Music Festival- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68- Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album- Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton At Music Festival- Ghost Almost Top Album Chart- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Leads The Final Night Of The Download Festival

Senses Fail Go Behind The Scenes Of 'If There Is Light'

DevilDriver and Randy Blythe Release 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'

Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

My Secret Circus Release 'The War Game' Video

J Balvin's 'Bruuttal' Set For DVD Release Next Month

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Fleetwood Mac Added To iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Colosseum's Jon Hiseman Dead At 73

Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

Singled Out: Cosmonaut Radio's Fly Away

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video

Ghost Announce North American Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.