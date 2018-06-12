Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) U2 performed at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City on June 11, and video from the event is streaming online. The latest stop on the band's Experience + Innocence tour was an invitation-only concert exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers.



Rolling Stone reports the stripped down theater gig offered a rare opportunity for fans to see U2 in intimate setting - minus the usual bells and whistles production of their arena and stadium shows - while also mixing up the setlist for the rare event that Bono referred to "a bucket list moment" and "an incredible honor."



The 18-song show opened with three consecutive songs from U2's 1980 debut LP, "Boy", including "I Will Follow," "The Electric Co." and "Out of Control."



Tracks from 2017's "Songs Of Experience" and classic hits were sprinkled throughout the evening, including 1984's "Pride (In The Name Of Love)", which shone a spotlight on Martin Luther King on the 50th anniversary of his death while Bono gave a shout out to singer-activist Harry Belafonte who was seated somewhere in the balcony.



After ending the main set ended with "American Soul", U2 were joined by the 13-piece Sun Ra Arkestra horn section for the 4-song first encore that included 1988's Billie Holiday tribute, "Angel Of Harlem" while elevating the show to a whole other level.



The horns stuck around for a euphoric "Desire", a re-worked "When Love Comes to Town", and a moving rendition of "Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of" that they dedicated to the late chef and media personality Anthony Bourdain and others we've lost recently.



"It's been a funny few years," said Bono. "We lost a lot of very inspiring, useful people and gained a few useless people." Read more and watch video from the show here.