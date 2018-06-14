Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

The song recently delivered Guns N' Roses a return to the US rock charts for the first time in almost a decade when it debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart; the track is the group's first on the chart since the 2009 appearance of "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy."

"Shadow Of Your Love" also has the distinction of being Guns N' Roses' first radio single featuring its original lineup of Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler since "Patience", which peaked at No. 7 in March 1989.

"Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded" arrives during Guns N' Roses summer European leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour, which opened in Berlin, Germany on June 3. Watch the performance here.