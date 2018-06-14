News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance
06-14-2018
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses live-streamed a performance of their new single, "Shadow Of Your Love", during a June 12th show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Written by frontman Axl Rose and childhood friend Paul Tobias before Guns N' Roses formed and recorded by the band with Mike Clink during the 1986 Sound City sessions, the tune is one of dozens of unreleased tracks that will be featured on the June 29 release of a series of expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction."

The song recently delivered Guns N' Roses a return to the US rock charts for the first time in almost a decade when it debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart; the track is the group's first on the chart since the 2009 appearance of "Better" from 2008's "Chinese Democracy."

"Shadow Of Your Love" also has the distinction of being Guns N' Roses' first radio single featuring its original lineup of Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler since "Patience", which peaked at No. 7 in March 1989.

"Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded" arrives during Guns N' Roses summer European leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour, which opened in Berlin, Germany on June 3. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

