Living Machines Release 'Valkyrie V2' Video
06-14-2018
Living Machines

Living Machines have released a new music video for their track "Valkyrie V2." The song comes from the Declassified Booster Pack for their debut album, "I: After Onyx."

Quinn McGraw had this to say about the track, "'The Valkyrie' is a song about the personal struggles we encounter when facing incredible challenges, yet finding solace by confiding in our closest friends.

In our comic book series, this song takes places when James Gearheart and Luther Vance band together to try and end a war that is leading the human race towards extinction." - (drummer/vocalist, writer) here.

