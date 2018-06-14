Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery

He now says that he has been cured of the disease following the surgery and that prostate cancer took his father's life in 1984 and he had been undergoing screenings regularly twenty years later because of the family history with the cancer.

French told the Let There Be Talk podcast via Classic Rock, "I'm a prostate cancer survivor. They tell me I'm cured."

He also revealed, "Starting in 2004, they started watching me carefully, and my brother carefully, and we knew this wasn't a matter of 'if'; it was a matter of 'when'," he said. "So when [I was] finally diagnosed ... I had to deal with it. {I] had to proactively deal with it. ... I went in the hospital and had it removed."

He then explained why he was talking about his battle now, "To sound like an old cliché, if I can help one guy… If one person hears me and says, 'Wow! Jay Jay did it. He confronted it and he came out okay. I need to do that too'. Don't put your head in the sand about it. Be proactive. 'Cause you don't want it to kill you."