|
Adrian Galysh Streaming New Single
.
Adrian Galysh has released a stream of the track "So Close... So Far," which is the first single that comes from his forthcoming album "Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition." Due out July 10, 2018, Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition will include completely re-recorded tracks, the remastered original record, and bonus live tracks. Adrian had this to say, "Venusian Sunrise was recorded in my parent's basement on a single Alesis 8-Track ADAT recorder. While the performances are commendable for their time, given limited resources at the age of 22-it lacks what 20 years of experience and advancement in recording technology can now easily provide-richer guitar tones, advanced recording techniques, the palatial keyboard and realistic orchestral sounds of today, and maybe most importantly…real drums!" Check out the song here.
Due out July 10, 2018, Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition will include completely re-recorded tracks, the remastered original record, and bonus live tracks.
Adrian had this to say, "Venusian Sunrise was recorded in my parent's basement on a single Alesis 8-Track ADAT recorder. While the performances are commendable for their time, given limited resources at the age of 22-it lacks what 20 years of experience and advancement in recording technology can now easily provide-richer guitar tones, advanced recording techniques, the palatial keyboard and realistic orchestral sounds of today, and maybe most importantly…real drums!" Check out the song here.