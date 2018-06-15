Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Corey Taylor and his band have announced that they will also be playing three headline shows along the way next fall in support of their 2017 studio album "Hydrograd".

The band will now be playing their own shows in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE on September 3rd, St. Louis, MO at The Pageant on September 22nd and Reno, NV at the Grand Theatre on October 5th. Tickets will be going on sale this Friday at 10am Local time via the band's website, according to the announcement.