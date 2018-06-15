|
Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates
.
Stone Sour have expanded their upcoming North American tour plans beyond supporting metal legend Ozzy Osbourne on the first leg of his No More Tours II farewell trek. Corey Taylor and his band have announced that they will also be playing three headline shows along the way next fall in support of their 2017 studio album "Hydrograd". The band will now be playing their own shows in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE on September 3rd, St. Louis, MO at The Pageant on September 22nd and Reno, NV at the Grand Theatre on October 5th. Tickets will be going on sale this Friday at 10am Local time via the band's website, according to the announcement.
Corey Taylor and his band have announced that they will also be playing three headline shows along the way next fall in support of their 2017 studio album "Hydrograd".
The band will now be playing their own shows in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE on September 3rd, St. Louis, MO at The Pageant on September 22nd and Reno, NV at the Grand Theatre on October 5th. Tickets will be going on sale this Friday at 10am Local time via the band's website, according to the announcement.
Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend
Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates
Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video
Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop
Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans
Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates
TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour
Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release
Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release
Adrian Galysh Streaming New Single
Singled Out: Will Thomas Reed's Home Is Where The Bar Is
Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery
ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show
Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance
Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More
Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II
Jann Arden - These Are The Days
The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I
Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago
Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition
Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off
Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour
Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.