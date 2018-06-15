News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates
06-15-2018
.
Toto

Toto have announced that they have added twenty-one new North American concerts to their The 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour, which is the band's celebration of their 40th Anniversary.

The special tour is set to kick off on July 30th in Vancouver at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts and will be wrapping up on November 27th in Lynn, MA at Lynn Veteran's Memorial Auditorium.

In addition to the tour, the band is also celebrating their landmark anniversary with the release of a brand new box set that will be entitled "All In" and is set to be released by Legacy Records on October 12th.

Toto - 40 Trips Around The Sun North American Tour Dates:
7/30 Vancouver, BC The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts
7/31 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
8/1 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
8/3 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
8/4 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre
8/5 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts
8/7 San Diego, CA Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
8/8 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre (Orange County Fair)
8/10 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Hotel & Casino - Sunset Amphitheater
8/11 Grand Junction, CO Las Colonias Amphitheater
8/12 Littleton, CO The Hudson Gardens and Event Center - Outdoor Amphitheatre
8/14 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
8/15 Austin, TX Stubbs
8/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
8/18 Atlanta , GA Atlanta Symphony Hall
8/19 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre
8/21 Kansas City, MO Crossroads KC
8/23 Windsor, ON The Colosseum At Caesars
8/24 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
8/25 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live
10/20 Greeneville, TN Niswonger Performing Arts
10/21 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Center
10/23 Mobile, AL Saenger Theater
10/24 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/26 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
10/27 Melbourne, FL King Center For The Arts
10/28 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater
10/30 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
11/1 Charleston SC Charleston Music Hall
11/2 Augusta, GA Miller Theater
11/3 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
11/5 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre of Durham
11/6 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
11/8 Washington D.C. Warner Theater
11/9 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort - Tropicana Showroom
11/12 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse
11/13 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre
11/15 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/16 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
11/17 Lynn, MA Lynn Veteran's Memorial Auditorium

More Toto News

