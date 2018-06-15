Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

The special tour is set to kick off on July 30th in Vancouver at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts and will be wrapping up on November 27th in Lynn, MA at Lynn Veteran's Memorial Auditorium.



In addition to the tour, the band is also celebrating their landmark anniversary with the release of a brand new box set that will be entitled "All In" and is set to be released by Legacy Records on October 12th.

Toto - 40 Trips Around The Sun North American Tour Dates:

7/30 Vancouver, BC The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts

7/31 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

8/1 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

8/3 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

8/4 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre

8/5 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts

8/7 San Diego, CA Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

8/8 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre (Orange County Fair)

8/10 Henderson, NV Sunset Station Hotel & Casino - Sunset Amphitheater

8/11 Grand Junction, CO Las Colonias Amphitheater

8/12 Littleton, CO The Hudson Gardens and Event Center - Outdoor Amphitheatre

8/14 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

8/15 Austin, TX Stubbs

8/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

8/18 Atlanta , GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

8/19 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre

8/21 Kansas City, MO Crossroads KC

8/23 Windsor, ON The Colosseum At Caesars

8/24 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

8/25 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live

10/20 Greeneville, TN Niswonger Performing Arts

10/21 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Center

10/23 Mobile, AL Saenger Theater

10/24 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/26 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

10/27 Melbourne, FL King Center For The Arts

10/28 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater

10/30 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

11/1 Charleston SC Charleston Music Hall

11/2 Augusta, GA Miller Theater

11/3 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

11/5 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre of Durham

11/6 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center For The Performing Arts

11/8 Washington D.C. Warner Theater

11/9 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort - Tropicana Showroom

11/12 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

11/13 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

11/15 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/16 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

11/17 Lynn, MA Lynn Veteran's Memorial Auditorium