Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release
Vicious Rumors have announced that they will be releasing a Limited DVD called "666 Years of Blood, Sweat & Cheers" in August and have announced additional dates for their :Digital Dictator" US Tour. We were sent the following details: What started as a four week and 25 show tour has grown now to 45 dates booked in America and Canada with a European leg of dates for November in the works. The DVD will be available only at the shows and online through the Vicious Rumors social media sites. This will be a limited edition filmed with 20 cameras, high def audio and video masterful edited by Bernhard Baran. This full force footage and audio of the bands intense live power has been captured and will now be released with the "30th Anniversary of Digital Dictator Tour".
