Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release 06-15-2018

. Vicious Rumors have announced that they will be releasing a Limited DVD called "666 Years of Blood, Sweat & Cheers" in August and have announced additional dates for their :Digital Dictator" US Tour. We were sent the following details: What started as a four week and 25 show tour has grown now to 45 dates booked in America and Canada with a European leg of dates for November in the works.



A special edition DVD "666 Years of Blood, Sweat & Cheers" of last year's crushing show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Germany will be available directly from the band starting Aug 31st at the first show of the tour in Santa Rosa CA at the University of Rock. The DVD will be available only at the shows and online through the Vicious Rumors social media sites. This will be a limited edition filmed with 20 cameras, high def audio and video masterful edited by Bernhard Baran. This full force footage and audio of the bands intense live power has been captured and will now be released with the "30th Anniversary of Digital Dictator Tour".



Vicious Rumors will perform one of the most iconic metal albums "Digital Dictator" live in its entirety.



Digital Dictator Tour Dates:

8/31: Santa Rosa, CA, University of Rock

9/1: Red Bluff, CA, Statix Motorsports

9/2: Bend, OR, Domino Room

9/3: Spokane, WA, The Pin

9/4: Portland, OR, Dante's

9/5: Everett, WA, Tony V's Garage

9/6: Vancouver BC, Rickshaw Theater

9/7: Lewiston, ID, Third Wheel

9/8: Columbia Falls, MT, Silver Bullet Bar

9/9: Calgary, AB, Distortion

9/10: Edmonton, AN, Rendezvous pub

9/11: Regina, SK, Cloud 9 Live

9/12: Winnipeg, MB, Park Theater

9/13: Moorhead, MN, The Garage Bar

9/14: Sioux Falls, SD, Biggs Bar

9/15: Minneapolis MN, Lee's Liquor Lounge

9/16: Madison WI, The Anexx / Red Zone

9/18: Kansas City, MO, Riot Room

9/19: Des Moines, IA, Gas Lamp

9/20: Dubuque, IA, The Lift

9/21: Chicago IL, Reggie's

9/22: Akron, OH, Empire Concert Club

9/23: Wilmington DE, Bar XIII

9/24: Chesapeake, VA, The Riffhouse

9/25: Charlotte, NC, The Milestone

9/26: Atlanta, GA, Masquerade

9/28: Tulsa, OK, The Vanguard

9/29: Wichita, KS, The Elbow Room

9/30: Lakewood, CO, Silver Music Hall

10/1: SLC, UT, Metro Music Hall

10/2: Idaho Falls, ID, The Gem

10/3: Boise, ID, The Shredder

10/5: Sacramento, Ca, Holy Diver

10/6: Ventura, CA, Frost n Fire Festival

10/7: Mesa, AZ, Red Club

10/8: Tucson, AZ, House of Barbs

10/9: El Paso, TX, Rockhouse

10/10: Odessa, TX, Gabby Doo's

10/11: North Richland Hills,TX, The Hideout

10/12: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

10/13: San Antonio, TX, Bonds Rock Bar

10/14: Austin, TX, Come And Take It Live

10/16: Albuquerque, NM, Leo's Upstairs Bar

10/17: Flagstaff, AZ, The Orpheum Theatre

10/19: Los Angeles, CA, Wherehouse Huntington Park



