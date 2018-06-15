Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin broke the news to Prog. He told then, " We are thrilled to let you know that our new album, The Wake, is completed.

"The music is like a futuristic prog thrash metal trek with many twists and turns, and the story involves the usual Voivodian topics: disasters, chaos, conflicts, strange plots and alternate consciousness.

"We are excited with the result and can't wait to get the material out to you this fall! Also, try to catch us when we tour Europe in September and October. It will be a great opportunity for the band to test some songs from our upcoming album."