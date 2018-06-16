Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

MTB have been added to 14 stops of Skynyrd's epic Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Frontman Doug Gray shared his excitement about the upcoming live dates:

"Great news! We are thrilled to be able continue onward celebrating the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lots of new dates have been announced. Thanks to the Skynyrd team and fans for having The Marshall Tucker Band along for the ride during this magical time in the history of southern rock."



Gray added, "This tour is very special to The Marshall Tucker Band. We want the fans to continue with us to pay respect to all of our FREE BIRDS. Can't wait to see everyone together again on tour!"



Lynyrd Skynyrd Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Dates featuring the MTB:



July 13 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 14 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

July 20 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center

July 21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug 3 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 4 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug 10 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 24 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

Aug 25 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Aug 31 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept 1 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept 2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

Sept 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Sept 29 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

Oct 12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Oct 13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center

Oct 19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Oct 20 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

Oct 27 - Evansville, IN - The Ford Center

Nov 2 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Nov 3 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

Nov 10 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Nov 16 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

Nov 17 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

Nov 30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Dec 1 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall