News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour
06-16-2018
.
Lynyrd Skynyrd

The Marshall Tucker Band have announced that they will be joining fellow southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd for over a dozen of their recently announced farewell tour dates.

MTB have been added to 14 stops of Skynyrd's epic Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Frontman Doug Gray shared his excitement about the upcoming live dates:

"Great news! We are thrilled to be able continue onward celebrating the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lots of new dates have been announced. Thanks to the Skynyrd team and fans for having The Marshall Tucker Band along for the ride during this magical time in the history of southern rock."

Gray added, "This tour is very special to The Marshall Tucker Band. We want the fans to continue with us to pay respect to all of our FREE BIRDS. Can't wait to see everyone together again on tour!"

Lynyrd Skynyrd Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Dates featuring the MTB:

July 13 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 14 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
July 20 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center
July 21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 27 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Aug 3 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 4 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug 10 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 24 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
Aug 25 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Aug 31 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept 1 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept 2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
Sept 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
Sept 29 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena
Oct 12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Oct 13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center
Oct 19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
Oct 20 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Oct 27 - Evansville, IN - The Ford Center
Nov 2 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Nov 3 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
Nov 10 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Nov 16 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
Nov 17 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
Nov 30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Dec 1 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

Lynyrd Skynyrd MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Lynyrd Skynyrd T-shirts and Posters

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Allman Brothers Lead Rock Legends Season 3

Lynyrd Skynyrd To Broadcast Special Show Live Next Month

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Extend Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Canceled Dates Over Medical Emergency 2017 In Review

Lynyrd Skynyrd Confirmed Gary Rossington Heart Surgery 2017 In Review


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify'

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'

Singled Out: The Mescalito Vampires (Gypsy Lee Pistolero)

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.