Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'
06-16-2018
Uriah Heep

Uriah Heep have released a brand new video for their track "Grazed By Heaven". The song comes from the group's forthcoming 25th album "Livin' the Dream", which will hit stores on September 14th.

The music for the new track was written by bassist Dave Rimmer and the lyrics were written by former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto. Soto had this to say, "The song is clearly about sexual tension and desire, very much in the form of Fifty Shades Of Grey, putting oneself at ease with the person who is taking control of the situation and trusting you will be in absolute bliss. Fantasy and lust is the calling card here, it's quite black & white really. The song is very sexy so naturally called for a sexy lyric."

Rimmer added, "Grazed was born out of my desire to write a blazing Heeprock track. I put together the music and arrangement but needed a very strong melody line and lyric to match the music and the Riff. I have been a fan of Jeff Scott Soto's voice and writing for many years, so asked Jeff about a collaboration. He loved the song and came up with the perfect and powerful lyric and melody." Read more and watch the video here.

Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'

