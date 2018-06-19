Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Duet Of Prince Cover For Father's Day tribute

06-19-2018

(hennemusic) Chris Cornell's daughter, Toni, is streaming audio of a duet by the pair on the Prince song, "Nothing Campres 2 U", as a Father's Day tribute to the late Soundgarden singer.



"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much," shared Toni on the rocker's social media sites. "You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love every day.



"Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you."



Originally written by Prince for one of his side projects, The Family, the tune first appeared on that group's self-titled 1985 album before becoming a worldwide hit by Sinead O'Connor in 1990. Stream the duet here.