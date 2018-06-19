News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foo Fighters Full Pinkpop Festival Headline Set Video Streaming Online
06-19-2018
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters headlined the second day of the Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands on June 16, and professional streaming broadcast video of their full set is available online.

The group's 2.5 hour, 20-song set mixed classic tracks and covers with material from their 2017 album, "Concrete And Gold", during the gig at the city's Megaland venue.

The Foos topped a bill that included The Script and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and A Perfect Cirle, among others; Pearl Jam headlined the opening night on June 15 while Bruno Mars closed out the weekend with a June 17 performance.

Led by Dave Grohl, the band recently made headlines when they were joined by Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan for a performance of the 1987 Guns N' Roses classic, 'It's So Easy", during the Foos headlining set at the Firenze Rocks Festival in Florence, Italy on June 14.

The Foo Fighters will wrap up their summer European run in London on June 23 before kicking off an extensive North American tour in Columbia, MD on July 6. Watch the festival performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

