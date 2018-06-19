My Morning Jacket's Jim James Unplugging For Fall Tour

The tour is set to kick off on November 2nd in Los Angeles, CA at the Cathedral Sanctuary and will be wrapping up on November 21st in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace.

He had this to say, "I am looking forward to exploring all sorts of songs stripped down as they first occurred in their natural habitat -- just voice and guitar. Although I have played many shows by myself, this will be my first tour of this style and I am excited to see everyone out on the open road."

While the trek will including a career spanning set list, the tour is being launch in support of his new album "Uniform Distortion" which is set to be released on June 29th. The unplugged dates will include opening sets from Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff.

Jim James Acoustic Tour Dates:

11/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Cathedral Sanctuary

11/3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

11/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

11/6 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

11/8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

11/9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

11/10 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

11/13 - New York, NY - Town Hall

11/14 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

11/16 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

11/17 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

11/19 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

11/20 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

11/21 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace