Skeletonwitch Streaming New Song 'When Paradise Fades'

Skeletonwitch guitarist Nate Garnette says that the new song "a supercharged nano-epic that takes you from greasy rock n roll, to off-the-rails blackened destruction and beyond."

He adds, "I tried to keep the intensity and grit front-and-center while making it a journey instead of a two-minute banger." The track debuted over at Kerrang! who describe "the band edges deeper into black metal territory than ever before, with blastbeats, guitar tremolo, and atmospheric intros aplenty." Listen to the song here.