David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour 06-24-2018

. (MoonJune) Former King Crimson frontman David Cross is teaming up with Stick Men to launch a South American tour this summer. We were sent the following details: Audiences in Latin America will experience one of the most unique concert tours in the classic rock and progressive rock scene in recent years. David Cross, the legendary violinist from King Crimson between 1972 and 1974 (and who has also been a member of progressive bands such as Clearlight, Low Flying Aircraft and Radius), has joined forces with Stick Men, the innovative power trio comprised by virtuoso touch-style guitarist Markus Reuter (who also studied guitar under King Crimson's leader Robert Fripp as part of his Guitar Craft courses), together with the current King Crimson rhythm section of drummer Pat Mastelotto and Chapman Stickist Tony Levin (who have been providing the basic foundation of Crimson since 1994 and 1981 respectively). As such, this lineup is both an amalgam of the historical legacy of King Crimson and a look forward to what the future of progressive music will bring, in the most literal sense of the word progressive. With Stick Men's most recent studio offering, Prog Noir, David Cross's most recent collection Being Cross, and the extraordinary double album Midori where David and Stick Men first collaborated, these musicians demonstrate over and over again how they are constantly reinventing their approach to music. Their unique blend of corrosive heavy metal, classical music, and unorthodox time signatures all conspiring together with an undeniable quest for beauty and melodicity, makes them the most unique band in the current progressive rock scene, and quite possibly also the most satisfying. Latin American fans will have the chance to enjoy Robert Fripp and King Crimson's historical compositions performed in each case by at least one of the musicians on the original records, allowing for both integrity and authority of the musical interpretations. In addition, audiences will be exposed to select pieces from all five of Stick Men's studio albums to date. Last, but not least, those who attend these historical concerts will have the unique privilege of witnessing the creation of instantaneous compositions in the form of improvisations: The quartet of Stick Men + David Cross is possibly the only contemporary ensemble with the musical heritage, instrumental pedigree and intuitive chemistry to allow them to create music in the same spirit as the mid-1970s King Crimson that originated the classic albums Larks' Tongues In Aspic, Starless & Bible Black, Red and USA. This is enough reason all by itself not to miss these shows, taking place 45 years after the release of the Larks album and the recording of the concerts that became the Starless album. Pat, Tony and Markus are excited to return to Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Mexico as Stick Men, and to bring for the first time their Stick Men repertoire to Peru, Bolivia and Guatemala. For David Cross, these will be his first live performances ever in Latin America outside of Brazil, where he recently performed with local progressive group Dialeto. For all the above reasons, this is an eminently historical tour. Before this tour, Stick Men + David Cross had only performed seven shows together as a quartet (four in Japan in 2015, plus two on board of the Cruise to the Edge in 2018, and in Uckfield, UK, at The Trading Boundaries in March 2018)). This is an opportunity unlikely to ever be repeated, and quite possibly the next best thing to witnessing the classic King Crimson quartet of the Starless era. STICK MEN with DAVID CROSS

TONY LEVIN stick

MARKUS REUTER touch guitar

PAT MASTELOTTO drums

special guest DAVID CROSS violin, keyboards

Aug 24, Fri - São Paulo, SP, Brazil (Club Carioca)

Aug 25, Sat - Niteroi, Rio De Janeiro, RJ, Brazil (Teatro Municipal) 2 shows

Aug 28, Tue - San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina (Teatro Alberdi)

Aug 30, Thu - Mar Del Plata, Argentina (Teatriz)

Aug 31, Fri - Buenos Aires, Argentina (ND Teatro)

Sept 1, Sat - Rosario, Argentina (Vorterix)

Sept 3, Mon - Montevideo, Uruguay (Las Trastienda Club)

Sept 5, Wed - Cordoba, Argentina (Teatro del Libertador San Martín)

Sept 6, Thu - Santiago, Chile (Teatro Nescafé de las Artes)

Sept 8, Sat - Lima, Peru (Teatro Municipal)

Sept 13, Thu - Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia (Teatro Centro Boliviano Americano)

Sept 14, Fri - La Paz, Bolivia (Teatro 16 de Julio)

Sept 18, Tue - Guatemala City, Guatemala (Teatro Lux)

Sept 19, Wed - San Salvador, El Salvador (venue TBA)

Sept 20, Thu - Escazú, San José, Costa Rica (Jazz Café)

Sept 23, Sun - Mexico City, Mexico (Centro Cultural Robert Cantoral)

Sept 24, Mon - Monterey, Mexico (Escena Monterrey) STICK MEN

TONY LEVIN stick

MARKUS REUTER touch guitar

PAT MASTELOTTO drums

Sept 25, Tue - Dallas, TX, USA (Sundown @ Granada)

Sept 26, Wed - Houston, TX, USA (Dosey Doe Woodlands)

Sept 27, Thu - Austin, TX, USA (One World Theater) MoonJune submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission. Stick Men MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more Stick Men T-shirts and Posters More Stick Men News Share this article



Related Stories



David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour

