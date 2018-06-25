Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep

They further reported that the medical examiner will determine a cause of death, after which he'll be flown back to his home state of Texas to be buried between his mother and brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

Initial news of the rocker's death was announced via his personal and Pantera's Facebook pages. "Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away," read the statement. "Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."





Paul and his brother cofounded Pantera in Arlington, TX in 1981. The group's 1983 debut, "Metal Magic", and three follow-up records were issued on their own independent label before the 1990 release of the major-label debut, "Cowboys From Hell." Read more here.