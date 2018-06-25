News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more
06-24-2018
.
Stone Sour

Stone Sour has announced details of a deluxe edition for their 2017 album Hydrograd, according to BW&BK. The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition features 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the #1 rock song "Song #3", as well as covers of hits from Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. Hydrograd Deluxe Edition arrives worldwide August 31st. Read more here

Between The Buried And Me is streaming roughly one minute of their new song "The Proverbial Bellow." The track will appear on BTBAM's forthcoming album, Automata II, due out on July 13. You can have a listen here

Halestorm have released an online stream of their brand new song "Black Vultures". The song is the lead track from their forthcoming album Vicious, which is set to be released on July 27th. Listen to the song here

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian revealed in a recent newsletter to fans, "I have five rock songs that I wanted I do with SOAD but it doesn't look like that's gonna work out, so I am finishing those up to release them as a solo EP or possibly as a soundtrack for my film cause they are interrelated," Read more here

Bullet For My Valentine have released the first in a series of "making of" videos that they will be sharing for their brand new studio album, Gravity, which comes out on June 29th. Watch it here

Friends, family and fans will be gathering to celebrate the man that Paul Stanley called the "fifth member of KISS", the group's late manager Bill Aucoin. Everyone is invited to FACEBOOK LIVE for his 8th Anniversary Celebration of Life toast from Le Tub in Hollywood, Florida, and the Rainbow in Hollywood, California on June 28th, 8pm EDT, 5pm PDT. Read more here

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith suffered a "a minor health issue" during a soundcheck ahead of a The Mike and Micky Showconcert with Micky Dolenz at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pa, which forced the duo to cancel that show and the remaining stops of the tour, according to UCR. Read more here

Awolnation's February 6th appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live introduced a stripped-down version of the band's Top 5 Alternative Radio hit "Handyman." The version has grown in popularity, as has demand for its release. In keeping with their fan's desires, the band will release the acoustic version of the hit , via all music download and streaming services. Stream it here.

Kerrang! Radio spoke to Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on the red carpet at the 2018 Kerrang! Awards, and he talked about his plans for the future, including new music, and the possibility of Black Sabbath reuniting for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Watch it here

Marillion have released a new video of a performance of their song
White Paper" from their upcoming release "All One Tonight: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" (out July 27th), which was captured during their first ever performance at the famed venue back in October of 2017. Watch the video here

Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates discussed his fascination with jazz and even confirmed that a jazz solo album is on his "to-do" list in a recent interview with Ultimate-Guitar. Read more here

Blind Guardian will be rereleasing their first four studio albums via Nuclear Blast on September 14th. The back catalogue has been remixed and remastered, and will be available as 2CD-Digi and black vinyl formats, as well as individual colored vinyl for each album. There will also be a vinyl box available. More details here

Powerwolf have released a new music video for a track called "Fire & Forgive". The song comes from their new album The Sacrament Of Sin, which will be released on July 20th. Watch the video here

Lambgoat have premiered a brand new track from Set Sights called "Planted." It comes from their group's forthcoming debut album "The Heavy Alternative" which is set to hit stores on September 7th. Check out the song here

The Devin Townsend Project have released a new live clip for "Regulator", the second video from their upcoming Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv collection, which is set to hit stores on July 6th. It was captured during their special show at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Ocean Machine album in September of last year where they performed the album in full with the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera. Watch the new clip here

Stone Sour MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Stone Sour T-shirts and Posters

More Stone Sour News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video

Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger 2017 In Review

Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor Explains 'Hyrograd' 2017 In Review

Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video

Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep- Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song- Paul McCartney Rocks Beatles For Carpool Karaoke- more

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members- Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release- Rolling Stones Rock With James Bay- more

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters Rock Late Night TV

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Clutch Streaming New Single 'How To Shake Hands'

David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Singled Out: Eli Lev's Long Way Back To Shonto

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54

Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea

Singled Out: Lizzy Borden's Long May They Haunt Us

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.