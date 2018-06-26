News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Coheed And Cambria Stream Song From New Concept Album
06-25-2018
.
Coheed And Cambria

Coheed And Cambria have released a visual for their new track "The Dark Sentencer". The song comes from the group's forthcoming concept album "The Unheavenly Creatures", which will be released on October 5th.

The album returns to the conceptual narrative of The Amory Wars and the new track can be streamed here. The band shared the following about the song's theme:

"Years ago, chaos cut through this atmosphere. The fractured worlds that inhabit this space were once locked in a force of uncontrollable destruction. Gravity was lost. Their planetary trajectories conjoined in one catastrophic collision, choking to remain viable even as the dying glow of their cores peek through the cracks and scars of those impactful moments. Yet a gasp is a sign of life and the planets that many might have cast off as annihilated space continued to show a pulse across the hopelessness.

"This discarded earth is still very much alive…and made profitable by the 5 Houses of the Star Supremacy, an elite society who looked to the sky and saw potential in the wasted planets. The opportunistic approach could hardly be considered an act of empathy for the human condition, as the decision to convert the dying planets into private prisons meant another type of life sentence awaited those shipped off to their remote reaches. Here, the desolate and derelict would burn away slowly, trapped in a race to death with the very ground they stand on. In this space, between the Well and unknowing.

"Our Story Starts there. Into our future, yet far beyond our past. In a romance between a pair of Unheavenly Creatures. Weaving through the blacked out space toward the freckling of cracked planets, The Gavel moved like a funeral procession. In many ways, it was the end of life for the two prisoners being transported within its unmitigable walls, to the most deplorable and prized of the doomed prisons, known simply as The Dark Sentencer."

