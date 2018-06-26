News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dream Theater Announce Fan Online Q&A As They Enter Studio
06-25-2018
.
Dream Theater

Dream Theater have officially entered the recording studio to begin their brand new album and have announced that they will be holding live Facebook Q&A with fans on June 28th at 3PM Eastern Time / 8pm UK time.

James LaBrie had this to say about entering the studio, "We've been here for one week and it is going sensational. Everybody is in the one room…and I gotta tell you, if the first week is any indication of where this album is going, you're in for a treat."

John Petrucci added, "There's a lot of ideas flowing, and it's already been really productive after only a week in. So far the music is heavy, progressive, melodic, shredding and it's epic." The band will be sharing from the studio as well as the live Q&A on their official Facebook page here. In the meantime, watch John's studio tour video here.

Dream Theater MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Dream Theater T-shirts and Posters

More Dream Theater News

