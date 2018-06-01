News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone
06-25-2018
.
Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac's 2002 collection, "The Very Best Of Fleetwood Mac", has reached a new sales milestone in the US. According to Billboard, the project sold another 2,000 copies in the week ending June 14 to bring its overall sales total to just over 2 million copies in the country while earning double platinum status.

The compilation - which spotlights the band's history from 1975 forward - debuted and peaked at No. 12 upon its original release and sold its first million units in just two months, achieving platinum status in January of 2003.

Fleetwood Mac will return to live action this fall when they begin an extensive North American tour following a split with longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

"We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June [for an October tour start)," Stevie Nicks told Rolling Stone, "and he wanted to put it off until November [2019]", with drummer Mick Fleetwood adding, "Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward."

"This was not something that was really my doing or my choice," Buckingham said while making his first public comments on the situation during a May 11 performance in California. "I think what you would say is that there were factions within the band that had lost their perspective. What that did was ?it harmed the 43-year legacy that we had worked so hard to build. That legacy was really about rising above difficulties in order to fulfill one's higher truth and one's higher destiny." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Fleetwood Mac MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Fleetwood Mac T-shirts and Posters

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Fleetwood Mac Added To iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68

Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce- Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest Speculation With Online Post- Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video- more

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep- Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song- Paul McCartney Rocks Beatles For Carpool Karaoke- more

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest 2018 Speculation With Online Post

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Judas Priest Launch Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation

The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video

Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

Coheed And Cambria Stream Song From New Concept Album

Sons Of Apollo Celebrate Historic Tour With Video

Dream Theater Announce Fan Online Q&A As They Enter Studio

face to face Streaming Songs From Acoustic Album

Good Tiger Lose Founding Member

Singled Out: The Beast of Nod

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters Rock Late Night TV

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.