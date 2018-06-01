Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

06-25-2018

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac's 2002 collection, "The Very Best Of Fleetwood Mac", has reached a new sales milestone in the US. According to Billboard, the project sold another 2,000 copies in the week ending June 14 to bring its overall sales total to just over 2 million copies in the country while earning double platinum status.



The compilation - which spotlights the band's history from 1975 forward - debuted and peaked at No. 12 upon its original release and sold its first million units in just two months, achieving platinum status in January of 2003.



Fleetwood Mac will return to live action this fall when they begin an extensive North American tour following a split with longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.



"We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June [for an October tour start)," Stevie Nicks told Rolling Stone, "and he wanted to put it off until November [2019]", with drummer Mick Fleetwood adding, "Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward." "This was not something that was really my doing or my choice," Buckingham said while making his first public comments on the situation during a May 11 performance in California. "I think what you would say is that there were factions within the band that had lost their perspective. What that did was ?it harmed the 43-year legacy that we had worked so hard to build. That legacy was really about rising above difficulties in order to fulfill one's higher truth and one's higher destiny." Read more here.