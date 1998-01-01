Singled Out: The Beast of Nod

Intergalactic Death Metal [noun] 1. A subgenre of death metal music featuring linear song structures, odd time signatures, and extremely technical passages, wherein songs explore the characters and events of a sci-fi universe called "The Land of Nod."

The lead-off single from The Beast of Nod's debut album Vampira: Disciple of Chaos is lyrically based on The Cybernetic Tiger with a dorsal mounted laser cannon ("TeeCee") from the Land Of Nod universe. She was engineered at Vampira facility, experimented on, but eventually escaped with PotRoast The Rhinoman. All the songs on the album revolve around the Land Of Nod universe. You can learn about her and other characters in the land of nod at https://www.thebeastofnod.com/the-land-of-nod/#potroast.

Musically, the song is a great representation of what you can expect from the entire album. The song contains catchy guitar licks and heavy grooves laced with odd-time signatures. Leading up to a virtuosic guitar tapping section in 11/16. With the end of the song a head- banger's dream that features breakdown after breakdown.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!