News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Sons Of Apollo Celebrate Historic Tour With Video
06-25-2018
.
Sons Of Apollo

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo celebrated the launch of their very first live dates in Europe by releasing a performance video of their track "Signs Of The Time", which was filmed during their recent North American trek.

The group features former Dream Theater stars Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian along with , Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force).

Portnoy had this to say, "The 'Signs Of The Time' video was shot on the recent US tour and is a good taste of what the band is like on stage. We are about to embark on the band's first tour of Europe and the UK and can't wait to bring this 5-headed musical monster to our fans overseas all throughout the summer." Watch the video here.

Sons Of Apollo MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Sons Of Apollo T-shirts and Posters

More Sons Of Apollo News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sons Of Apollo Celebrate Historic Tour With Video

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group 2017 In Review

Sons Of Apollo Supergroup Release 'Lost In Oblivion' Video

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce- Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest Speculation With Online Post- Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video- more

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep- Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song- Paul McCartney Rocks Beatles For Carpool Karaoke- more

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest 2018 Speculation With Online Post

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Judas Priest Launch Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation

The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video

Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

Coheed And Cambria Stream Song From New Concept Album

Sons Of Apollo Celebrate Historic Tour With Video

Dream Theater Announce Fan Online Q&A As They Enter Studio

face to face Streaming Songs From Acoustic Album

Good Tiger Lose Founding Member

Singled Out: The Beast of Nod

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters Rock Late Night TV

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.