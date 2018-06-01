Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

TMZ reports Jenn DeLeo filed for divorce a couple weeks ago, just days after she claims he made violent threats to her, admitted he was cheating and told her to get out of the house - in front of their 6-year-old daughter.

In court documents, Jenn alleges Dean's behavior started in 2012, shortly after they were married and she gave birth to their daughter; she claims his substance abuse led first to an incident involving the newborn nearly drowning when the guitarist took her into the ocean "while he was completely inebriated", before outlining a pattern of physical assaults and threats in the years since.

"I want to give a shout out to anyone who's in a domestic violence situation!," Jenn DeLeo tweeted on June 23. "It's not your fault for staying so long. Please find the strength to leave. Once you do it's beautiful. Sending love", with a follow-up note that read: "I was in one with #DeanDeleo for the past 8 years!!!" Read more including her tweets here.