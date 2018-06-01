News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce
06-25-2018
.
Stone Temple Pilots

(hennemusic) The wife of Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo has filed for divorce while alleging years of abuse by the rocker. Jenn is reportedly seeking custody of their daughter as well as child/spousal support in the divorce proceedings.

TMZ reports Jenn DeLeo filed for divorce a couple weeks ago, just days after she claims he made violent threats to her, admitted he was cheating and told her to get out of the house - in front of their 6-year-old daughter.

In court documents, Jenn alleges Dean's behavior started in 2012, shortly after they were married and she gave birth to their daughter; she claims his substance abuse led first to an incident involving the newborn nearly drowning when the guitarist took her into the ocean "while he was completely inebriated", before outlining a pattern of physical assaults and threats in the years since.

"I want to give a shout out to anyone who's in a domestic violence situation!," Jenn DeLeo tweeted on June 23. "It's not your fault for staying so long. Please find the strength to leave. Once you do it's beautiful. Sending love", with a follow-up note that read: "I was in one with #DeanDeleo for the past 8 years!!!" Read more including her tweets here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Stone Temple Pilots MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Stone Temple Pilots T-shirts and Posters

More Stone Temple Pilots News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release

New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Live 'Roll Me Under' Video

Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End

Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly

Stone Temple Pilots Stars Compare Touring To Camping

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce- Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest Speculation With Online Post- Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video- more

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep- Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song- Paul McCartney Rocks Beatles For Carpool Karaoke- more

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest 2018 Speculation With Online Post

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Judas Priest Launch Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation

The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video

Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

Coheed And Cambria Stream Song From New Concept Album

Sons Of Apollo Celebrate Historic Tour With Video

Dream Theater Announce Fan Online Q&A As They Enter Studio

face to face Streaming Songs From Acoustic Album

Good Tiger Lose Founding Member

Singled Out: The Beast of Nod

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters Rock Late Night TV

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.