Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist
06-26-2018
Def Leppard

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen says that the band has "actually started the next thing", meaning recording new music while they are on a blockbuster North American tour with Journey.

Collen revealed that the group already has three new tracks, which follow their 2015 self-titled album. He told WRIF 101.1 FM in Detroit (via Classic Rock): "We're always working on stuff. We've got three songs on the go already.

"Joe's got one, Sav's got one and I've got another one. We've actually started recording them. You can do this stuff all the time. You can do it on your laptop now - you don't have to be in a studio. You can actually get it moving and started already.

"So, yeah, we've actually started the next thing and I love the direction of it. When you do it over a period of time, you can actually get a bit more in it. When you cram it all in, it sometimes gets a little limited."

