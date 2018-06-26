Enslaved Part Ways With Veteran Member

Bekkevold had the following to say about his departure, "They say that all good things come to an end - and that's the case for me. To cut it short, I'm quitting as the drummer for Enslaved after 15 years.

"Why? Well, I have a daughter and she needs my attention and I want to see her grow up. It's hard to do that when you are on the road all the time. Apart from that, I'm getting older - I'm not as flexible any more. In short, it's taking its toll on my 50 year old body to play like a machine gun night after night!

"I want to thank the fans - you are the best - and of course also the very talented musicians I had the fortune of playing with."