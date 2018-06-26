Metal Allegiance Stream New Album And Announce Album

The group's sophomore record will be entitled "Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty" and is scheduled to be released by Nuclear Blast on September 7th, 2018. Watch the new music video here.

Aside from Ellsworth, the album will feature Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), John Bush (Armored Saint), Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (Overkill), Mark Tornillo (Accept), Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Floor Jansen (Nightwish) and Johan Hegg (AMON). It also marks the return of Mark Oseguesda (Death Angel) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon).

Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty Tracklist:

1. The Accuser (feat. Trevor Strnad)

2. Bound by Silence (feat. John Bush)

3. Mother of Sin (feat. Bobby Blitz)

4. Terminal Illusion (feat. Mark Tornillo)

5. King with a Paper Crown (feat. Johan Hegg)

6. Voodoo of the Godsend (feat. Max Cavalera)

7. Liars & Thieves (feat. Troy Sanders)

8. Impulse Control (feat. Mark Osegueda)

9. Power Drunk Majesty (Part I) (feat. Mark Osegueda)

10. Power Drunk Majesty (Part II) (feat. Floor Jansen)