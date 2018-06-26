News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman
06-26-2018
.
Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine claimed in a new interview that the reason there have not been anymore Big Four of thrash shows is because Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is afraid to share the stage with his band.

Mustaine founded Megadeth with David Ellefson soon after he was famously fired by Metallica. He was recently interview by Rock Hard and was asked about the possibility of more shows from the Big Four, which also includes Slayer and Anthrax.

He responded (via Classic Rock), It's not about the Big Four," the singer and guitarist said. "I believe Lars is afraid to play with Megadeth."

Mustaine has also admitted that he has refused to sign off on Metallica reissuing an expanded version of their "No Life 'Til Leather" demo from 1982. He explained, "I won't give them my rights, so I will not be part of it. I wrote all of Mechanix and Jump In The Fire and I won't give anything to Lars Ulrich. He can give it up. With Phantom Lord I wrote all the music and James Hetfield did all the lyrics - 50/50.

He then added, "If James wants to give his share to Lars because he's afraid of him, that's OK. I'm not afraid of him. I'm not giving anything to Lars Ulrich. Everyone knows they got the rights in the past. But the past is past. But I can't willingly come to an agreement with these people and give Lars credit for something that he not only didn't do - but was also incapable of doing. He couldn't write songs so good then."

Megadeth MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Megadeth T-shirts and Posters

More Megadeth News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman

Megadeth David Ellefson Announces Storyteller Tour

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book

Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event This Weekend

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce- Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest Speculation With Online Post- Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video- more

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep- Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song- Paul McCartney Rocks Beatles For Carpool Karaoke- more

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist

Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman

Slipknot Officially Working On Heavy New Album

Sammy Hagar Announces High Tide Beach Party & Car Show

Metal Allegiance Stream New Album And Announce Album

Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package

Enslaved Part Ways With Veteran Member

Aisles Reveal Video From Upcoming Live EP

Third Eye Blind Share Track By Track For Upcoming Covers EP

Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2018 Lineup

Singled Out: Glass Lungs

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce

Ozzy Osbourne Sparks Ozzfest 2018 Speculation With Online Post

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Judas Priest Launch Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation

The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.