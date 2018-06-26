News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sammy Hagar Announces High Tide Beach Party & Car Show
06-26-2018
(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar has announced details for his inaugural "High Tide Beach Party & Car Show" which is set for Saturday, October 6 on the shores of Huntington Beach, CA.

The event will see Hagar co-headline alongside his supergroup The Circle - featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson - and REO Speedwagon, and joined by special guests including Joe Satriani, Vince Neil and more performing with The Circle at the music fest.

The lineup will also feature performances from Reel Big Fish, Roger Clyne And The Peacemakers, Tijuana Dogs, Tre Cool's Dead Mermaids and more. In addition to the concert, the event will showcase a collection of luxury, exotic, European, custom, classic, movie and hyper cars. Read more and watch the announcement video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

