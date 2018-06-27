|
Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos
(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming unboxing videos for the multiple expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction", ahead of their release on June 29. Fans can preview full details on both the box set and Super Deluxe editions of the project, which remains the biggest-selling debut album of all time with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide three decades after its debut. The band have been previewing the 2018 reissue with a lyric video for "Shadow Of Your Love", a previously-unreleased clip for "It's So Easy", and audio of a previously-unheard 1988 acoustic version of "Move To The City" from the "GN'R Lies" sessions. Watch the promo videos here.
