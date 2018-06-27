Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Fans can preview full details on both the box set and Super Deluxe editions of the project, which remains the biggest-selling debut album of all time with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide three decades after its debut.

The band have been previewing the 2018 reissue with a lyric video for "Shadow Of Your Love", a previously-unreleased clip for "It's So Easy", and audio of a previously-unheard 1988 acoustic version of "Move To The City" from the "GN'R Lies" sessions. Watch the promo videos here.