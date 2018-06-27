Haken Working Periphery Star On New Album

Hearne had the following to say about working with Getgood during a chat with Sonic Perspectives, "He's a brilliant guy and already coming up with some crazy and amazing sounding stuff.

"The aim of this album was to go down a heavier and darker route - I'll leave that for the fans to decide. I guess it's a little bit more in the metal realm, but still very much true to what we've always been about as a band. It's not like it's going to be a huge left turn."

He added the about when fans can expect the album to hit stores, "It'll be out by the end of the year."