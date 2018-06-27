|
Haken Working Periphery Star On New Album
Haken drummer Ray Hearne revealed that the band is mixing their next studio album with former Periphery member Adam "Nolly" Getgood and plan to release it later this year. Hearne had the following to say about working with Getgood during a chat with Sonic Perspectives, "He's a brilliant guy and already coming up with some crazy and amazing sounding stuff. "The aim of this album was to go down a heavier and darker route - I'll leave that for the fans to decide. I guess it's a little bit more in the metal realm, but still very much true to what we've always been about as a band. It's not like it's going to be a huge left turn." He added the about when fans can expect the album to hit stores, "It'll be out by the end of the year."
