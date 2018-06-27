Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

The star rapper and actor told Metal Wani, "Dave Mustaine, he did the intro for our album and a guitar solo and Dave made it clear: 'Ice, I don't do this for anybody else. I'm not featured on people's records.'

"I'm like, 'Yeah, that makes it special, so we appreciate it.' It's mutual respect, that's what you're saying. They're able to look at us and say 'I get it.'" He continued, "We became friends with Henry Rollins, Butthole Surfers, a lot of these bands, Trent Reznor.

"Real musicians respect being unique. Be unique. Do something that I'm not doing and couldn't even do if I wanted to do it. No matter what, they couldn't be Body Count and I couldn't be them. Therefore, that's where the respect lies."