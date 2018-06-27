News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mogwai To Soundtrack Josh Baker's Debut Movie KIN
06-26-2018
.
Mogwai

Mogwai have announced that they will be releasing "KIN: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" on various formats (including CD, vinyl and digital) on August 31st.

Stuart Braithwaite had this to say, "We were really excited to be asked to record the original score for Jonathan and Josh Baker's debut movie KIN. It was amazing to do a project that was so different to anything we've done before and see how our music fits in a totally different environment to how it's been used before.

"The music in the film is some of my favorite Mogwai has ever made and we can't wait for people to hear it." The band have released a stream of the song "We're Not Done (End Title)" here.

