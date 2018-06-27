Thunder Announce 2018 Christmas Show Details

The special event will be taking place at The Roundhouse on Friday, December 21st and tickets are going on sale for the general public this Friday, June 29th at 9am local time.

Frontman Danny Bowes had this to say about the show, He says: "Everyone who knows anything about Thunder knows that these Christmas shows are special - shall we say somewhat unscripted!

"I can also say that, while we have some very special live dates for early 2019 in the planning - and I'm happy to reveal that they represent something a little bit different for the band - there won't be a London show amongst them.

"So, for all our fans in the capital, if you want to see the band there, this is your only chance for quite a while."