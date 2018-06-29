News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover
06-29-2018
.
A Breach Of Silence

Australian metal band A Breach Of Silence have released a music video for their cover of The Weeknd's 'Shameless', after the track received 150K streams on Spotify.

The new clip was directed by Matt Donaldson and the cover comes from the group's latest album "Secrets". Blair Layt explains why the band decided to record a metal version of the song, Most of us in the band follow The Weeknd and we're huge fans of his music. We wanted to do something off the cuff and really different for the Secrets album, so Shameless was an easy choice for us."

Guitarist Mat Cosgrove added, "We just wanted to try and make this song a bit more energetic by breathing some heavy rock and metal into it... and I think we achieved that!" Watch the video here.

