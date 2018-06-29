News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video
06-29-2018
Clutch

(hennemusic) Maryland rockers Clutch have released a video for "How To Shake Hands", the second single from their forthcoming album "Book Of Bad Decisions."

The tune traces its lineage back to Ry Cooder and John Lee Hooker via Cooder's "John Lee Hooker For President", from his 2011 record, "Pull Up Some Dust And Sit Down." In that song, Cooder impersonates the blues legend giving a stump speech on what will happen when he becomes President.

Clutch's original idea of covering the Cooder track was soon abandoned as singer Neil Fallon determined that he couldn't do the song justice; instead, Fallon put his own lyrics in the style of Ry Cooder/JLH to a new Clutch song which ended up becoming the fast-paced "How To Shake Hands".

The new video sees Fallon running for US President on a platform of "Straight Talk, No Jive", with plans to ride in a UFO and put Jimi Hendrix on the $20 bill.

In addition to its digital release, Clutch are issuing a very limited 7" Picture Disc in a transparent PVC pocket featuring "How To Shake Hands" on the blue side and the leaf single, "Gimme The Keys", on the reverse, green side. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Clutch MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Clutch T-shirts and Posters

More Clutch News

