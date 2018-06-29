Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Fans interested in attending "Vinnie Paul: A Public Celebration Of Life" must receive a wristband to enter the Bomb Factory; the line for wristbands will begin at noon outside the venue prior to the 3:33 p.m. memorial. "There are no advance tickets, lines or lists," notes event organizers.

Paul died in his sleep at home in Las Vegas, NV on June 22 at the age of 54; after the medical examiner determines the cause of death, the late rocker will be flown back to his home state to be buried between his mother and brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott.

The public memorial will follow a private funeral on Saturday, June 30, which is scheduled to begin at 3:33 p.m. - a nod to Dimebag's favorite number, three. Read more here.