Birdman Declares Nicki Minaj Greatest Female Rapper of All Time

'I always say she's the best ever, best female ever in hip-hop, hands down, facts. There's no getting around it," he told Rap-Up TV. 'There's levels to this s—. Very much levels to this s—. She's an elite."

Birdman added that he meant "no disrespect" to other women in the game, but Nicki's catalog (and industry success) speaks for itself. In the past, Minaj has beefed with Lil' Kim and Remy Ma about who's the cream of the crop.

Nevertheless, Birdman says Nicki is doing her own thing -- and doing it better than any woman in history. 'Sometimes, you can put Nicki in a room with males on a rap, but if you put her on females, it's nothing," he said. 'She's a monster in her own race." Read more here.