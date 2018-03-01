|
Brett Young Announces Engagement To Taylor Mills
.
(Radio.com) Brett Young has found his forever. The 36-year old country crooner announced on social media Monday morning (Feb. 26) that he proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor Mills. 'She said yes!" Young wrote on Instagram, along with the posting of pictures of the happy couple sharing a kiss and a close up of her gorgeous engagement ring. Take a look at the photos here.
'She said yes!" Young wrote on Instagram, along with the posting of pictures of the happy couple sharing a kiss and a close up of her gorgeous engagement ring.
Take a look at the photos here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.