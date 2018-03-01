Chvrches Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Love Is Dead'

The group posted the news on Twitter and confirmed the title of the record is Love Is Dead. Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry recently said she wanted the new album to be more immediate and from the heart. "[We wanted everything to be really honest," she told NME. "If it's going to be more pop it should be more aggressively pop - there's no doing things in half measures."

"It was nice to not be second-guessing ourselves," she added. "It's still consistent with what we've done before but it feels like it'll be more of a live experience." There is still no release date for the album. See the full tracklist for Love Is Dead here.