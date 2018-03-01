News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single
03-01-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin will release a limited edition 7" single featuring previously unheard mixes of "Rock And Roll" and "Friends" as part of Record Store Day 2018 on April 21.

The previously unreleased version of "Rock And Roll" provides an additional peek into the fabled 1971 "Sunset Sound Mixes" of "Led Zeppelin IV". Only two previous "Sunset Sound Mixes" have been released, the first being the version of "When The Levee Breaks" on the original album and the second the "Stairway To Heaven" mix that debuted on the 2014 deluxe edition reissue of the band's fourth record.

The previously unheard "Olympic Studios Mix" of "Friends" is a stripped-down version without the orchestration that was included of the final mix that appeared on 1970's "Led Zeppelin III."

The annual Record Store Day event celebrates the culture of independent record stores by playing host to in-store events/performances, signings and special product releases on a global scale - for more details, visit recordstoreday.com

Led Zeppelin's first Record Store Day release previews the band's 50th anniversary celebrations, which will see the group publish an official book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin", in October, and release a live album at some point, as well, among other projects. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

