Singled Out: Michelle LeBlanc's Highway

I wrote this song the first night I moved to Nashville. November 16th, 2016. I showed up to my new (sight unseen) apartment with an air mattress, two suitcases, and a guitar. The rest of my stuff wasn't arriving from NYC for another two weeks. I had driven all day, found my local wine store (because... priorities), and finally showed up to this empty space in this new town where I basically knew no one... having left my whole life up to that point behind me…

Backstory... There was this guy I left behind in NYC. Well, I didn't really leave him behind. He was never mine. But we were meant to know each other. No doubt about it. I think we both knew it. The synchronicity was ridiculous... you wouldn't believe me if I told you. Anyway, I think maybe we both kept scaring each other away. Or maybe I'm just crazy... still not sure. But crazy or not, I honestly always thought something would happen between us, and in my fantasy, we would move to Nashville together. But there were a lot of missed opportunities between us, and at a certain point, I just couldn't hold out for him and I needed to move forward with my life. So I moved. And the night that I pulled into town, I stepped out on my balcony (which was a luxury that I never had in NYC) and in the distance, I could faintly hear the highway. I was feeling all the feelings -- I was exhilarated and scared and uncertain and pretty sad about leaving without dealing with my feelings. I was standing there wishing that maybe he would follow me down here. And then I wrote this song. A year later, I had a collection of songs ready to be recorded and "Highway" needed to be on it. It's the first song I wrote in Nashville, and it made it on my first EP. It's just a very honest song about regret and feeling like you have no control over a situation.

