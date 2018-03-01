|
Smashing Pumpkins Add New Dates To Reunion Tour
03-01-2018
.
Tickets for The Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour proved so popular in a couple of markets that the band has announced additional shows in Los Angeles and their hometown of Chicago.
The originally announced L.A. and Chicago stops of the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour sold out so the band have added a new show at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 31st and the United Center in Chicago on August 14th.
The trek will be the band's first tour in two decades with original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha and is scheduled to kick off on July 12th in Glendale, AZ at the Gila River Arena. See the dates below.
Smashing Pumpkins North American Tour Dates:
July 12 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
July 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 16 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
July 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
July 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
July 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
July 21 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
July 22 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
July 24 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
July 27 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
July 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
July 29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
July 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
August 01 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 05 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
August 07 - Montreal - Centre Bell
August 08 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre
August 11 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
August 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center - SOLD OUT
August 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center - On Sale Mon Mar 5
August 16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
August 20 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center
August 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena
August 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
August 27 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
August 28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
August 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum - SOLD OUT
August 31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum - On Sale Mon Mar 5
September 01 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
September 02 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
September 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 05 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
September 07 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center