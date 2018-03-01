Smashing Pumpkins Add New Dates To Reunion Tour

The originally announced L.A. and Chicago stops of the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour sold out so the band have added a new show at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 31st and the United Center in Chicago on August 14th.

The trek will be the band's first tour in two decades with original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha and is scheduled to kick off on July 12th in Glendale, AZ at the Gila River Arena. See the dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins North American Tour Dates:

July 12 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

July 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 16 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

July 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

July 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

July 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 21 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

July 22 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

July 24 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

July 27 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

July 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

July 29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

July 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

August 01 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 05 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

August 07 - Montreal - Centre Bell

August 08 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre

August 11 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

August 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center - SOLD OUT

August 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center - On Sale Mon Mar 5

August 16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 19 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 20 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Center

August 21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

August 24 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena

August 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 27 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

August 28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

August 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum - SOLD OUT

August 31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum - On Sale Mon Mar 5

September 01 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

September 02 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

September 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 05 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

September 07 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center