|
Squirrel Nut Zippers Expand North American Tour
.
The Squirrel Nut Zippers have announced that they have expanded their upcoming North American tour in support of their forthcoming album "Beasts Of Burgundy." The band has added new shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Cleveland, Chicago and other markets this spring to promote the new studio effort which will be released on March 23rd. We were sent the following details: Beasts Of Burgundy is twelve original new songs from the mind of Jimbo Mathus and the Squirrel Nut Zippers. It's also the first new Squirrel Nut Zippers album in 18 years. Inspired by the city of New Orleans, the poet Ron Cuccia, and a disregard for convention, the bands latest studio release will be released on March 23rd on Southern Broadcasting. Beasts Of Burgundy - Tracklisting
The band has added new shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Cleveland, Chicago and other markets this spring to promote the new studio effort which will be released on March 23rd.
We were sent the following details: Beasts Of Burgundy is twelve original new songs from the mind of Jimbo Mathus and the Squirrel Nut Zippers. It's also the first new Squirrel Nut Zippers album in 18 years.
Inspired by the city of New Orleans, the poet Ron Cuccia, and a disregard for convention, the bands latest studio release will be released on March 23rd on Southern Broadcasting.
Beasts Of Burgundy - Tracklisting