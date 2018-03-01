Squirrel Nut Zippers Expand North American Tour

The band has added new shows in New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Cleveland, Chicago and other markets this spring to promote the new studio effort which will be released on March 23rd.

We were sent the following details: Beasts Of Burgundy is twelve original new songs from the mind of Jimbo Mathus and the Squirrel Nut Zippers. It's also the first new Squirrel Nut Zippers album in 18 years.

Inspired by the city of New Orleans, the poet Ron Cuccia, and a disregard for convention, the bands latest studio release will be released on March 23rd on Southern Broadcasting.

Beasts Of Burgundy - Tracklisting

1 - Conglomeration of Curios

2 - Karnival Joe (from Kokomo)

3 - Pay Me Now (or Pay Me Later!)

4 - Beasts of Burgundy

5 - Hey Shango!

6 - Something Wicked (pt.2)

7 - West of Zanzibar

8 - Rusty Trombone

9 - Use What Mama Gave You

10 - Axman Jazz (Don't Scare Me Papa)

11 - Something Wicked (pt.1)

12 - Fade



Squirrel Nut Zippers - 2018 Tour Dates

2/27 Phoenix, AZ MIM Music Theater

2/28 Las Vegas, NV Centennial Plaza

3/1 Santa Barbara, CA Campbell Hall

3/2 Palm Springs, CA McCallum

3/3 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

3/4 Berkeley, CA Freight & Salvage

3/5 Santa Cruz, CA Rio Theatre

3/6 Arcata, CA Humboldt State

3/7 Nevada City, CA Miner's Foundry

3/8 Reno, NV The Saint

3/9 Grants Pass, OR The Rogue Theatre

3/10 Eugene, OR Jacqua Concert Hall

3/11 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

3/13 Seattle, WA Triple Door

3/14 Seattle, WA Triple Door

3/22 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

3/23 Pittsburgh, PA Jergels

3/24 Williamsport, PA Arts Center

3/25 Homer, NY Homer Arts Center

3/27 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe

3/28 New York, NY City Winery

3/29 New Haven, CT The Ballroom

3/30 Fall River, MA Narrows

3/31 Plymouth, NH Flying Monkey

4/1 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

4/2 Boston, MA The Sinclair

4/28 Oxford, MS Double Decker Festival

4/29 New Orleans, LA Tipitina's

5/10 Houston, TX The Heights Theater

5/11 Dallas, TX The Kessler Theater

5/12 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard

5/13 Wichita, KS Crown Uptown Theatre

5/15 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi

5/16 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

5/17 Columbus, OH Skully's Music Diner

5/18 Newport, KY Southgate House

5/19 Milwaukee, WI Wilson Center

5/20 Chicago, IL City Winery